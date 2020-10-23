L1: the Council of State rejects the last appeal of OL and certain clubs on the stop of the 2019/20 season

The premature end of the 2019-2020 season in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 had caused a lot of talk a few months ago. Many clubs, considering themselves unfairly penalized by this decision of the Board of Directors of the Professional Football League (LFP), had then multiplied the appeals before the courts and especially the Council of State. And the fight is likely to continue a little longer …

This Friday, the Council of State indeed rejected the latest requests from many French clubs such as Olympique Lyonnais. Amiens SC, Nîmes Olympique, ESTAC, Clermont Foot and AC Ajaccio are also concerned. As a reminder, these formations wanted to invalidate this decision taken at the end of April to stop the championships because of the coronavirus. Not to go back but to gain a cause in order to claim compensation behind. The Gones quickly reacted via a press release.

The Council of State confirms the responsibility of the LFP, OL continues its compensation claim Club press release ⤵️ https://t.co/0c01PZM3Y0 – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 23, 2020