Home Sports football L1: the Council of State rejects the last appeal of OL and...
Sportsfootball

L1: the Council of State rejects the last appeal of OL and certain clubs on the stop of the 2019/20 season

By kenyan

The premature end of the 2019-2020 season in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 had caused a lot of talk a few months ago. Many clubs, considering themselves unfairly penalized by this decision of the Board of Directors of the Professional Football League (LFP), had then multiplied the appeals before the courts and especially the Council of State. And the fight is likely to continue a little longer …

This Friday, the Council of State indeed rejected the latest requests from many French clubs such as Olympique Lyonnais. Amiens SC, Nîmes Olympique, ESTAC, Clermont Foot and AC Ajaccio are also concerned. As a reminder, these formations wanted to invalidate this decision taken at the end of April to stop the championships because of the coronavirus. Not to go back but to gain a cause in order to claim compensation behind. The Gones quickly reacted via a press release.

Related news

football

Monaco: Stevan Jovetic wants to bring the club back to Europe

kenyan -
Often hampered by injuries in recent months, Stevan Jovetic seems in better shape. Since the start of the season, the AS Monaco striker...
Read more
football

Leicester: England is already crazy about Wesley Fofana!

kenyan -
Only a few weeks after his arrival in Leicester, the former resident of ASSE seduced. And that is to say the least. His...
Read more
football

LoC: Rennes in the sights of UEFA for non-compliance with health measures

kenyan -
For the first Champions League match in its history, Stade Rennais drew against Krasnodar on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park (1-1). Dominators, Julien...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Government breaks silence on closing schools after rise in Covid-19 cases

News Connie Mukenyi -
The government, through the Ministry of Health on Thursday the 22nd of October 2020, broke the silence regarding school closure following the recent spike...
Read more

Trump breaks agreement with broadcaster and publishes interview that ended in...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump participates in debate in Nashville, Tennessee Image: Pool / Getty Images / AFP The...
Read more

Government suspends mass reopening of schools

News Connie Mukenyi -
The government has suspended the much-anticipated mass reopening of schools after health CS Mutahi Kagwe declined to give the green light. This new development dictates...
Read more

Tottenham: Sergio Reguilon praises Mourinho

football kenyan -
This summer, Tottenham managed to get their hands on Sergio Reguilon. Successfully loaned to Seville last year, the left-back was not in the...
Read more

Kennedy Alencar – Well trained for final debate, Biden goes better...

World kenyan -
Biden and Trump hold final debate Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald...
Read more

Lille: the dazzling return of the forgotten Yusuf Yazici

football kenyan -
The Mastiffs assured last night in Prague. Winners 4-1, the Northerners were able to count on a Yusuf Yazici on fire. What...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke