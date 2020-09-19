Home Sports football L1: the reshaped group of PSG against Nice
Sportsfootball

L1: the reshaped group of PSG against Nice

By kenyan

On behalf of the 4th day of the French Ligue 1 championship, the difficult Paris Saint-Germain, winner of Metz in the middle of the week, travels this Sunday to the lawn of the Allianz Riviera to face OGC Nice.

For this meeting which will ultimately be played behind closed doors, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will once again have to compose without some of his executives. Bernat, Diallo, Kurzawa, Neymar, Kehrer as well as Parades are all absent. Note the return of Kylian Mbappé who could begin in the eleven holder.

The PSG group against Nice:

Bakker, Bulka, Dagba, Di Maria, Draxler, Fadiga, Florenzi, Gueye, Herrera, Icardi, Kalimuendo, Kapo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Navas, Mbappé, Rico, Ruiz, Sarabia, Verratti.

