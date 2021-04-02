L1: the TV programming of the 34th day

The TV program for the 34th day of Ligue 1 has just fallen! Friday April 23, Reims and Olympique de Marseille will kick off at 9 p.m. The next day, PSG will go to Metz at 5 p.m.

Nice and Montpellier inherit the match scheduled for 1 p.m., while the festivities will end with the clash of 9 p.m. between Olympique Lyonnais and LOSC. A match that could mark a turning point in the race for the title and the podium.

The TV programming of the 34th day of Ligue 1

Friday April 23, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport

Reims-Olympique de Marseille

Saturday April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport

Saint-Etienne-Brest

Saturday April 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Canal +

Metz-PSG

Sunday April 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport

Nice-Montpellier

Sunday April 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in multiplex on Canal + Sport and in full on Multisports

Lens-Nîmes Lorient-Bordeaux Rennes-Dijon Strasbourg-Nantes

Sunday April 25, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. on Canal + Sport

Angers-Monaco

Sunday April 25, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal +

Olympique Lyonnais-Lille