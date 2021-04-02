L1: the TV programming of the 34th day

The TV program for the 34th day of Ligue 1 has just fallen! Friday April 23, Reims and Olympique de Marseille will kick off at 9 p.m. The next day, PSG will go to Metz at 5 p.m.
Nice and Montpellier inherit the match scheduled for 1 p.m., while the festivities will end with the clash of 9 p.m. between Olympique Lyonnais and LOSC. A match that could mark a turning point in the race for the title and the podium.
The TV programming of the 34th day of Ligue 1
Friday April 23, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport
Reims-Olympique de Marseille
Saturday April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport
Saint-Etienne-Brest
Saturday April 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Canal +
Metz-PSG
Sunday April 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport
Nice-Montpellier
Sunday April 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in multiplex on Canal + Sport and in full on Multisports
Lens-Nîmes Lorient-Bordeaux Rennes-Dijon Strasbourg-Nantes
Sunday April 25, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. on Canal + Sport
Angers-Monaco
Sunday April 25, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal +
Olympique Lyonnais-Lille