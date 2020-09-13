L1: Vincent Labrune at Parc des Princes for the Classic

It was a little surprise: Vincent Labrune was elected at the head of the Professional Football League on Thursday, ahead of a favorite Michel Denisot. And for his first appearance in his new suit, the 49-year-old businessman will show up this Sunday at the Parc des Princes to attend the Classic between PSG and OM.

The new head of football in France will find a club he knows very well, since he was president of OM for 5 years, between 2011 and 2016. Perhaps a future advantage for André’s team Villas-Boas? Asked about this at a press conference, and in comments taken up by Provence, the coach felt clearly not. To see if this will be confirmed in the future.