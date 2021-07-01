La Fiorentina announces the departure of Franck Ribéry

The romance between Franck Ribéry and Fiorentina lasted two seasons. The time for the French international to play 51 games, register five goals and provide ten assists. Public darling in Florence, the former Bayern Munich player saw his contract end with the Serie A resident on June 30.

The main protagonist who wanted to continue the adventure with the Viola, will not see his wish granted. Fiorentina has indeed formalized this Thursday the departure of number seven. It remains to be seen what are the aspirations of Ribery who intends to pursue his career. Notice to amateurs …