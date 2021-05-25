La Fiorentina formalizes the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso will not be unemployed for long. Following his departure from Naples around 48 hours ago, the former AC Milan midfielder has already found himself a base. He thus signed a contract – the duration of which is not disclosed – with Fiorrentina.

“President Rocco Commisso announces to the people of Viola that Gattuso will be the coach of the first team from July 1, 2021”, thus indicates the club of Florence in its official press release. Objective: find Europe after a disappointing season and a thirteenth place in Serie A.