LA Galaxy: boss Chicharito finally asserts himself

After a disappointing first season with LA Galaxy, Chicharito Hernandez is coming back very strongly for this second American exercise. The Mexican is the current top scorer in MLS with 7 goals. Benefits that could have been worth making his return to the national team after two years of absence but coach Tata Martino decided otherwise. For the moment ?

The return of Karim Benzema to the France team caused a stir, going well beyond the borders of France. After more than 5 years of absence, the Madrid striker was recalled by Didier Deschamps to participate in Euro 2020. In Mexico, we know a somewhat similar situation, the news item and less justice. Absent since July 2019 from a selection of which he is the top scorer in history (52 goals in 108 capes), Chicharito Hernandez probably thought he would be summoned by Tata Martino after his excellent start to the season. It is still missed.

Javier Hernandez is back in shape though. After a disappointing first year in MLS (2 goals in 12 league games), the Los Angeles Galaxy player has had a dazzling start to the season. In just 5 games, he already has 7 goals and an assist. He even “allowed” himself to miss a penalty last weekend against Austin FC, before scoring his team’s second goal (2-0 success) later. This 4th victory in 5 games allows the Californian team to occupy the 2nd place in the Western Conference.

A great start to the season with LA Galaxy

A renewal that he owes in particular to his trainer Greg Vanney, who revived the Mexican by repositioning him in the axis of the attack where he feels much more at ease. “Getting him back in front of goal was the right thing to do to give him scoring opportunities. He’s a real goalscorer ”, assured the coach after the treble of Pea against New York Red Bull at the end of April. “He had a difficult season last year, recognized his partner Jorge Villafana. Now he scores. He’s on fire right now. We want him to continue at this rate. The guys know you have to give him the ball. “

Best gunner in MLS, the soon to be 33-year-old player (on June 1) finally finds his full potential in the United States and assumes his role as leader. “All that’s on my mind, keep going, keep going, keep going because the important thing here is to win. It doesn’t matter if I score or not. I just want my team to win and if I can help with goals it’s even better. (…) I just try to do my best, play the way Greg wants me to play and then try to help my teammates be better players ”, enlightens the one who has just taken the former Valenciennois Kevin Cabral under his wing.

Tata Martino no longer uses him

It remains now to find this selection of which he is a legend. It does not take the path. On May 14, Tata Martino called up 31 players for the end of the CONCACAF Nations League, a few friendlies, and the Gold Cup scheduled for July. He took with him 5 attackers but the name of the former Manchester United or Real Madrid is not registered. Raul Jimenez, seriously injured in the head in November and who has not played since, is there for comparison. The coach also recognizes that uncertainty remains around the Wolves player.

“Javier is not in this list because we picked other axis forwards. There are four chosen in his place and Javier is not there, but that does not mean that he cannot be chosen at another time., tempered the Argentine, while sending a message of hope. I spoke with Javier. I went to Los Angeles. The player has to do his job and wait for him to be called. In this choice, we can agree or not, the players must do their work in the club. Now in MLS he got off to a good start, we can’t forget that. We hope that he will continue in this performance. ”

Chicharito knows what to expect to make his comeback with El Tri. “I have to keep working, there is no other way. After that, it’s not in my power. I always said it was an honor to wear this jersey. The truth is that I have already been very lucky ”, he declared a bit fatalistic to ESPN. It is therefore in front of his TV that he will watch his compatriots. “Today, I am not concerned by the team. I’m just a fan, I’m not a gamer. The reality is simple. I’m not in the national team and you have to accept that. “ The international retreat is not for now, however. The hope of a return keeps alive.