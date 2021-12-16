La Liga: Javier Tebas thinks Barca will not be able to sign Haaland

Javier Tebas never has his tongue in his pocket. Present at the inauguration of the Liga TwentyNine in Port Aventura, the president of the Spanish body spoke out on the issue that ignites Spain: Erling Haaland. Courted by Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​the Norwegian striker makes the two historic rivals fantasize. And in this little game, Barça could draw the first, after having already met the striker’s agent a certain Mino Raiola.

But Tebas believes, however, that the Blaugranas do not have the financial capacity to complete the operation. “I do not think it is possible for FC Barcelona to sign Haaland because of its price and the control of its finances. It would take a lot of circumstances, and Raiola doesn’t sell candy, he sells dear, ” commented on the boss of the Spanish championship in comments relayed by Marca. This is called a frank stance …