La Liga play-offs: Girona join Tenerife in the final after overtime win over Eibar

While Almeria and Real Valladolid qualified via the regular league, there was still a promoted spot up for grabs. And after Tenerife qualified for the play-off final yesterday at the expense of Las Palmas, the other semi-final gave its verdict this Sunday. Eibar, who won (0-1) in the first leg, received Girona at the Municipal Stadium in Ipurua. In the regular standings, Eibar finished 3rd while Girona finished in 6th position.

The game got off to a strong start as Borja Garcia (Girone) put the two teams level in both games from the first minute of play with a fine shot into the top corner. Then, despite a big domination (16 shots to two after 90 min), the Basques did not manage to register the slightest goal and the two formations thus disputed the extensions. From the start of these, Christian Stuani gave a definitive advantage to the visitors from a corner (91st). It is therefore thanks to its resilient defense and its realism in attack that Girona offers itself a place in the final to hope to find La Liga after three seasons in Liga 2 while Eibar, who can blame themselves, will play a second consecutive season in the antechamber of Spanish football.