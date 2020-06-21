Home Sports News football La Liga: Real Madrid win on the wire against Real Sociedad and...
La Liga: Real Madrid win on the wire against Real Sociedad and take the lead

By kenyan

For this last match of the 30th day, Real Madrid got scared by winning the lead in Anoeta (2-1). Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema allow the Merengues to take the lead at Barca.

On the occasion of the 30th day of La Liga, Real Sociedad hosted Real Madrid at the Anoeta Stadium. Sixth in La Liga, Real beaten by Alavés (2-0) last Thursday had to recover to get back in the top 5 of La Liga. On the Madrid side, the goal remained clear: to get back on Barca’s heels. Victorious Valencia CF (3-0) on Thursday, the Merengues had a perfect opportunity tonight to get back to FC Barcelona. For this poster, Imanol Alguacil lined up a 4-2-3-1 and named Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak. For his part, Zinedine Zidane opted for a 4-3-3 and lined up to the general surprise James Rodriguez and Vinicius Junior.

The Start of Madrid remained extremely sluggish. Zidane’s men had the worst difficulties in taking control of the game. We had to wait until the 33rd minute to see the first framed strike of the match. Valverde recovered the leather and served Benzema whose strike was repelled by Remiro. Seconds later, Casemiro tried his luck from a distance but did not worry the Real Sociedad goalkeeper (35th). Surprisingly wait-and-see, the Basques failed to create danger in the Madrid surface in the first act.

Real Madrid get scared at the end of the game

On the return from the locker room, Real Madrid soon took control of the operations. Marcelo on the left alerted Vinicius who made a small festival and was stopped irregularly in the box by Llorente (48th). The referee logically indicated the penalty point, which Sergio Ramos (0-1, 50th) converted without trembling. Unfortunately for the captain of the Merengues, the latter had to leave his family prematurely due to injury (59th). Nothing to destabilize Real who got another opportunity on a distant strike from Kroos pushed hard by Remiro (63rd). Five minutes later, Real Sociedad thought they had equalised through Januzaj but the goal was logically disallowed for an offside position from Merino (68′).

An action that would be the turning point of the match. Two minutes later, the Merengues made the break. On the right, Valverde overflowed and centered for Benzema who played defenders and adjusted Remiro (0-2, 70th). The French striker scored his 17th la Liga goal of the season. The Merengues thought they were heading for a quiet end to the game but Real Sociedad reduced the score. Roberto Lopez distilled a very good cross for Merino who shot Courtois from close range (1-2, 83rd). With their 19th success of the season, Real Madrid took the place of La Liga leader in the nose and beard of FC Barcelona.

Find the film of the match on our live commentary.

Find the La Liga rankings here.

