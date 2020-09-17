La Liga: Ronald Koeman could miss the first league game

If FC Barcelona saw Lionel Messi finally stay with the Culés after several weeks of strong tensions, the Catalan club still does not seem to be rid of some of its problems. Removed from his post after Barça’s defeat against Bayern (8-2), Quique Setién was dismissed by his leaders, leaving room for the arrival on the bench of the Dutch tactician, Ronald Koeman. The radio Cadena SER However, we recently informed that the former Spanish coach was not completely released from his obligations, he could therefore not offer his services to another club. But the situation still does not seem to be clearing up.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo this morning, the RFEF (Spanish federation) would not have been able to deal with the Dutchman’s case because of the dispute between Setién and the Catalan club. If the latter does not come to be settled during the next ten days, FC Barcelona could start its season against Villarreal without his coach on the bench. Not the best way to revive a club which has long been in turmoil lately.