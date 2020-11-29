Home Sports football La Liga: the nightmarish new night for Real Madrid and Zidane
Sportsfootball

La Liga: the nightmarish new night for Real Madrid and Zidane

By kenyan

Defeated once again in the league, this time at home against Alavés, Real Madrid begins to move away from the top places in La Liga. On top of that, Zidane lost Hazard to injury.

This Sunday evening, Real Madrid faced Alavés at home. An opponent within reach. However, the Merengues were cold picked. From the 4th minute, Nacho offered a penalty to the visitors by touching the leather of the hand. Sentence executed by Lucas Pérez (5th). Before the half hour mark, Eden Hazard was forced to give up his place due to injury.

Back from the locker room, Joselu sent a strike following a horrendous raise from Thibaud Courtois. At the end of the meeting Casemiro saved the honor by scoring, but could not prevent the defeat. Casa Blanca is six points behind the leaders (Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid) knowing that the Matelassiers have one game less.

I have no explanation

Suffice to say that Zinedine Zidane’s press conference was expected this Saturday at the very end of the evening. And the Frenchman has once again not disappointed in this exercise. ” We played a bad game, especially at the start. I have no explanation “, He began while his team brilliantly defeated Inter Milan in the middle of the week.

But he didn’t stop there: “ after three minutes they score a goal, with a hand that Nacho cannot do anything about. It is complicated. You never get in, but when you start like that, everything is complicated. I have no explanation. We alternate good times and bad times, especially our departure. Things are getting very complicated for us. The other day in Milan, we played a good match and then three days later … that’s reality. We have to change the dynamic and we have no consistency in the results or in the game “. Travel to Ukraine may be very expensive.

Related news

Leeds already has a name for the post-Bielsa era

football kenyan -
Marcelo Bielsa's work is recognized: the Argentinian brought Leeds up to the Premier League and was nominated for the title of Coach of the...
Read more

Arsenal ready to part ways with Nicolas Pépé

football kenyan -
A flop of 80 million euros. Since his arrival at Arsenal, Nicolas Pépé has been going through difficult times. Far from being...
Read more

Spain: Gabriel Paulista on the verge of naturalization

football kenyan -
Brazilian central defender playing for Valencia CF, Gabriel Paulista (30) is a reference in La Liga in his post. Very interesting in recent...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Victims of pedophilia sue Pope in Australia for damages

World kenyan -
Pope Francis attending a general audience at the Vatican Image: Yara Nardi / Reuters Three Australian...
Read more

Driver beaten up by bodaboda riders outside GSU headquaters

News Tracy Aime -
A driver whose tires burst along Thika Road super highway became a victim of attack after his vehicle hit a bodadaboda rider. The bodaboda...
Read more

William Ruto on why he changed tune on BBI

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Deputy President William Ruto has given his reasons for why he changed tune and is now backing the BBI. Ruto had appeared to be heading...
Read more

Don’t jump into conclusions – Ruto warns critics claiming he has...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday 28 November 2020 told critics to stop spreading rumors that he had joined the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...
Read more

Kenya records lowest daily Covid-19 deaths in weeks

Health Stanley Kasee -
Today, Saturday, November 28, Kenya recorded the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the past one month. Four patients have died of the virus...
Read more

Betty Bayo announces engagement to secret Mzungu lover

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Finding love after a tough divorce is not always easy, and for Betty Bayo, she has for an extended period remained single until she...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke