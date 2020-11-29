La Liga: the nightmarish new night for Real Madrid and Zidane

Defeated once again in the league, this time at home against Alavés, Real Madrid begins to move away from the top places in La Liga. On top of that, Zidane lost Hazard to injury.

This Sunday evening, Real Madrid faced Alavés at home. An opponent within reach. However, the Merengues were cold picked. From the 4th minute, Nacho offered a penalty to the visitors by touching the leather of the hand. Sentence executed by Lucas Pérez (5th). Before the half hour mark, Eden Hazard was forced to give up his place due to injury.

Back from the locker room, Joselu sent a strike following a horrendous raise from Thibaud Courtois. At the end of the meeting Casemiro saved the honor by scoring, but could not prevent the defeat. Casa Blanca is six points behind the leaders (Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid) knowing that the Matelassiers have one game less.

” I have no explanation “

Suffice to say that Zinedine Zidane’s press conference was expected this Saturday at the very end of the evening. And the Frenchman has once again not disappointed in this exercise. ” We played a bad game, especially at the start. I have no explanation “, He began while his team brilliantly defeated Inter Milan in the middle of the week.

But he didn’t stop there: “ after three minutes they score a goal, with a hand that Nacho cannot do anything about. It is complicated. You never get in, but when you start like that, everything is complicated. I have no explanation. We alternate good times and bad times, especially our departure. Things are getting very complicated for us. The other day in Milan, we played a good match and then three days later … that’s reality. We have to change the dynamic and we have no consistency in the results or in the game “. Travel to Ukraine may be very expensive.