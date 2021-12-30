La Liga, TV rights: Barça got more money than Real Madrid

If FC Barcelona is far behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings, Barcelona are at least ahead of their sworn enemy in one area: television rights. La Liga has thus revealed the sums received by each of the first and second division teams over last season, and the Barcelona have won more money than the Merengues (165.6 against 163 million euros).

It should be remembered that the distribution of these rights is largely based on the audience of each club, as well as the sports performances during the previous seasons. It should be noted that Atlético touched him 130.1 million euros. Either way, Real Madrid may have touched 2.6 million less than Barca, but their financial situation remains much healthier …