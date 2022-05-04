Lautaro Martinez’s agent confirms his player will stay at Inter Milan

Landed in 2018 at Inter Milan, the Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez has established himself there to become one of the very best in his position in Serie A, or even in the world according to his agent:“Lautaro is growing as a player, let’s not forget that he is still 24 years old. He is already establishing himself as one of the best strikers on the international scene.” Regularly announced on the departure, his agent confirmed to Sky Italy that he would still be at Inter Milan next season: “We often talk about a possible transfer, but he is happy at Inter, he wants to give the Nerazzurri more joy, we are not waiting for a transfer. The city is wonderful, we are thinking of Inter and we are working to get to the World Cup in the best way.”

Because obviously the World Cup in Qatar is one of the objectives of this year for Martinez, who already has 19 goals in 37 appearances in the Albiceleste jersey: “He is excited to play with the Argentina national team, they are all with Messi and we all believe it will be Messi’s World Cup. Argentinian players are dying to join the national team. Lautaro has this idea, he is working to be on top in the World Cup and score a lot of goals for his country,” indicated his adviser, who also believes that “Lautaro will give us a lot of joy in the years to come, wherever he goes.”as he revealed to Gianluca di Marzio.