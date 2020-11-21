Lazio: the president wants to put Luis Alberto on the bench after his sulphurous exit

Already in difficulty because of a possible exclusion from Serie A for non-compliance with health protocol, Lazio had to accept an attack from one of its players. Thus, Luis Alberto made a sulphurous exit, accusing his management of not having paid him his salary.

If the Spaniard has since apologized, he could still be penalized. According to Il Messaggero, the Roman president, Claudio Lotito, would demand a setting on the bench as a sanction for the player. An opinion that does not share Simone Inzaghi who, at a press conference, defended her player: “He did something stupid, but the field is something else, that is to say he will pay a fine but he plays for me”. The main concerned was in any case holder this Saturday against Crotone (2-0) …