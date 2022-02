Misadventure for Toma Basic (25 years old). This Wednesday, at the start of the afternoon, the Lazio midfielder was attacked in Rome. The former Bordelais was threatened with a firearm, says The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Croatian international (2 selections), appeared 15 times in Serie A this season, was robbed of a luxury gold watch of great value. The latter has filed a complaint and the local authorities are on the case.