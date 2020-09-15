Home Sports football LdC, 3rd qualifying round: Benfica takes the door, Dynamo Kiev eliminates AZ...
Sportsfootball

LdC, 3rd qualifying round: Benfica takes the door, Dynamo Kiev eliminates AZ Alkmaar

By kenyan

Big surprise in Europe tonight. We were thus entitled to several matches in the third qualifying round for the Champions League. Benfica were moving to Thessaloniki, Greece, to face PAOK. And the Lisbonites fell, losing 2-1.

Giannoulis (63rd) and Zivkovic (75th), former Benfica party only a few days ago, deprived the Eagles of the Champions League for this 2020/2021 exercise, and this while new recruits Pedrinho and Everton were on the lawn for example. Rafa Silva had closed the gap in the 90th + 4 but it was too late. The return of Jorge Jesus starts off badly … Earlier, Dynamo Kiev had eliminated AZ Alkmaar 2-0.

Related news

football

Real Madrid: Gareth Bale wants to return to Tottenham

kenyan -
Gareth Bale, who has finally agreed to leave Real Madrid, wants to return to Tottenham. Discussions are ongoing. The information was published...
Read more
football

Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham, the phenomenon that the Bundesliga is about to discover

kenyan -
Recruited by Borussia Dortmund against a check for € 25M, Jude Bellingham has experienced a meteoric rise. Author of a good season in...
Read more
football

PSG-OM: Noël Le Graët gives his opinion on the racism affair

kenyan -
This Sunday, Olympique de Marseille won against Paris Saint-Germain. But the end of the match was polluted by a fight and the post-match...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,774FansLike
3,534FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Atlético Madrid reportedly had Edinson Cavani on the phone

football kenyan -
Since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, Edinson Cavani has been announced to the four corners of Europe. From Benfica to Atlético...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke