LdC, 3rd qualifying round: Benfica takes the door, Dynamo Kiev eliminates AZ Alkmaar

Big surprise in Europe tonight. We were thus entitled to several matches in the third qualifying round for the Champions League. Benfica were moving to Thessaloniki, Greece, to face PAOK. And the Lisbonites fell, losing 2-1.

Giannoulis (63rd) and Zivkovic (75th), former Benfica party only a few days ago, deprived the Eagles of the Champions League for this 2020/2021 exercise, and this while new recruits Pedrinho and Everton were on the lawn for example. Rafa Silva had closed the gap in the 90th + 4 but it was too late. The return of Jorge Jesus starts off badly … Earlier, Dynamo Kiev had eliminated AZ Alkmaar 2-0.