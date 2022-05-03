LdC: Ancelotti and Modric warn Man City

D-1 before Real Madrid-Manchester City. On the eve of this comeback clash of the semi-final of the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in front of the press to discuss the mission reassembled after the 4-3 defeat in the first leg. “We will have to be complete during the match and improve our low block. Passes between the lines should be avoided. There will be times in the match when the block needs to be low and times when you need to press high. I believe we have two high quality teams. But who are different. The heart and the personality are two important parts (…) We will win tomorrow, not only with our hearts, but with the help of the Bernabéu».

Also present in front of the press, Luka Modric confided: “we have to play much better in all aspects. Defensively, offensively… We have to play a full game to have the opportunity to beat the draw. This will be the key”. The Skyblues are warned, the Merengues are back up like never before.

