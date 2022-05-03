Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

LdC: Ancelotti and Modric warn Man City

Date:

D-1 before Real Madrid-Manchester City. On the eve of this comeback clash of the semi-final of the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in front of the press to discuss the mission reassembled after the 4-3 defeat in the first leg. “We will have to be complete during the match and improve our low block. Passes between the lines should be avoided. There will be times in the match when the block needs to be low and times when you need to press high. I believe we have two high quality teams. But who are different. The heart and the personality are two important parts (…) We will win tomorrow, not only with our hearts, but with the help of the Bernabéu».

Also present in front of the press, Luka Modric confided: “we have to play much better in all aspects. Defensively, offensively… We have to play a full game to have the opportunity to beat the draw. This will be the key”. The Skyblues are warned, the Merengues are back up like never before.

For these Champions League semi-finals, create your Unibet account today to benefit exclusively from the €200 bonus offered with the code FMUNI. Bet €200 on a Real victory to try to win €630 (odds at 3.15). (odds subject to variation)

Previous articleBorussia Dortmund facing a summer of all dangers!

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Borussia Dortmund facing a summer of all dangers!

kenyan -
With a dozen players who will leave, Borussia Dortmund...

Matthias Ginter back in Friborg

kenyan -
According to Sky, Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter is...

LdC: David Alaba forfeits against Manchester City

kenyan -
Hope was slim, but the tile was confirmed...

Transfer market: PSG does not let go of Rafael Leão

kenyan -
Author of a great season on the side of...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Borussia Dortmund facing a summer of all dangers!

football 0
With a dozen players who will leave, Borussia Dortmund...

Matthias Ginter back in Friborg

football 0
According to Sky, Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter is...

LdC: David Alaba forfeits against Manchester City

football 0
Hope was slim, but the tile was confirmed...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.