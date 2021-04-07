LdC, Bayern-PSG: Mauricio Pochettino justifies the choice Julian Draxler

It is now certain, Julian Draxler will start against Bayern Munich, in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League this Wednesday evening. Mauricio Pochettino explained why he had decided to bet on the German in the starting XI of Paris SG, at the expense of Moise Kean in particular.

“I think we had different options. Moise was coming back from a difficult situation after the international break. Julian has experience and can contribute a lot as well. The analysis of the squad and the combination of these factors pushed us to make this decision which we hope will allow us to have a good match and win, that’s the goal ”, dropped the Argentinian. Answer in a few minutes.

🎙 “Julian has the experience, he can bring a lot of things.” 🏆 Pochettino’s explanations of his line-up against Bayern, with the surprise start of Draxler. pic.twitter.com/z707HmS74I – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) April 7, 2021