LdC, Bayern-PSG: the prognosis of Benjamin Pavard
Sportsfootball

LdC, Bayern-PSG: the prognosis of Benjamin Pavard

By kenyan

This Wednesday, Bayern Munich welcomes Paris SG on behalf of the quarter-finals first leg of the Champions League, in a remake of the final of the last edition, won by the Bavarians (1-0). However, no excessive optimism among Munich.

Asked at a press conference, Benjamin Pavard thus remained very measured on the outcome of the duel. “It’s 50-50, with two big matches against a great team. The only answer to be given will be on the pitch, you have to give everything over two matches ”, launched the international tricolor in front of journalists.

