LdC, Chelsea: Real Madrid are the worst opponents according to Thomas Tuchel

The first of the two semi-finals of this 2020-2021 edition will pit Real Madrid against Chelsea, this Tuesday (9 p.m.). A clash between two legendary clubs which promises a very high level poster, with in particular the presence on the bench of the two formations of Zinédine Zidane, triple winner of the competition with the Merengues as a coach, and Thomas Tuchel, finalist l last year with PSG. For the German technician Real Madrid is also the worst possible draw for his team.

“We made it to the semi-finals and at the highest level we will play Real Madrid and it couldn’t be more difficult. Because it is the most experienced team in this competition ”, explained Thomas Tuchel at a press conference on Monday, in remarks reported by the Daily Mail, before continuing: “They play these games with confidence and conscience. They’re on a really good show right now. Fifteen unbeaten matches (17). I am sure that we will present ourselves to them with confidence and believing it deep inside us ”. Response in the field this Tuesday!