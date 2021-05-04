LdC, Chelsea – Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane has confidence

On Wednesday evening, Real Madrid travel to Chelsea to get a new ticket for a Champions League final. With this 1-1 obtained in the first leg, the Blues are in a slightly more favorable position. But at a press conference, Zinedine Zidane said he had total confidence in his men.

“We had some difficulties but we have to take our hat off to this team, they have character, and the players are there when the going gets tough. They are the best for me. We are where we want to be and we deserve it ”, launched the French coach. There is no doubt that the members of the Merengue workforce will be keen to prove him right tomorrow night.