LdC: Didier Deschamps shows his preference between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Karim Benzema has a date with history this Saturday (9 p.m.), on the occasion of the Champions League final at the Stade de France. Tipped to be the next Ballon d’Or, the French striker will have the opportunity to strike a blow in the fight for the personal title most courted by all footballers. At a press conference, Didier Deschamps, who announced that KB9 will join the Blues on Monday at Clairefontaine, hopes that his protege will once again be able to lift the big-eared cup with this in mind.

“These are two very good teams, you know the profiles. It’s hard to pick one favorite over another. Any final with very, very high-level teams, it’s complicated to predict. Obviously, if Real can win the Champions League, it will only work in favor of Benzema for an individual reward, even if he is already well placed. For Karim, who will join us, if he can come back with a title of European champion, it’s better (smile). » See you at 9 p.m.!

