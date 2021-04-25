LdC (F): PSG hangs on FC Barcelona

After eliminating the defending champion of the Women’s Champions League, Olympique Lyonnais, in the previous round, Paris Saint-Germain challenged FC Barcelona in the semi-finals. The first leg was held in France and the Ile-de-France club obtained a draw.

Quickly led by the achievement of Jenifer Hermoso (13th), Paris Saint-Germain did not doubt and even equalized in stride. Served by Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Alana Cook was able to put the PSG in the direction of the market (21st). With this 1-1 draw, PSG retains all its chances of qualifying for the final.