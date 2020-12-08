LdC: Leonardo Bonucci awaits Lionel Messi firmly

A gala poster. Tomorrow night, FC Barcelona and Juventus will cross swords during the sixth and final day of the Champions League. A meeting where we will attend the reunion of the two stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before this meeting Leonardo Bonucci warned La Pulga at a press conference: “Two of the best players in football history are going to meet. It’s very nice to be a part of it. How to stop Messi? With excellent teamwork. We want to improve the qualities of our extraterrestrial CR7 “.