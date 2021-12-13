LdC, LOSC: Olivier Létang delighted to face Chelsea

The second draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League took place on Monday at 3 p.m. at UEFA headquarters in Lyon. As in the first draw, LOSC will finally face defending champion Chelsea and will find an opponent he had known in the group stage during the 2019/2020 season. The men of Christophe Galtier, in office at the time, had lost in the two confrontations (2-1, 1-2). Lille president Olivier Létang also reacted to this double confrontation on the club’s official website. “You can often see that between the group stages and the knockout stages, the dynamics can change. It will therefore be important to be part of a positive dynamic at this time. We are on two confrontations, four halves to play. For the return to be decisive and exciting, it will first be necessary to be solid at Chelsea in the first leg ”

The leader of the Mastiffs is also delighted that the reigning French champion is opposed to such a prestigious opponent: “It’s a very nice and big poster. We will be able to measure ourselves against the winner of the last edition of the competition. We all know it will be difficult, against a very high level opponent. But each team which qualifies for these 1 / 8th finals of the Champions League is of a very high level. We are going to face a team in which we already know some players. It will be a fantastic poster that we are delighted to share with them (the supporters), facing the latest Champions League winner. One thing is certain, we will sell our skin dearly and we will do everything to get through ”