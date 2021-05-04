LdC: Marco Verratti warns Kevin De Bruyne

D-1 before Manchester City-Paris Saint-Germain. As tradition dictates, the two teams presented themselves at a press conference on the eve of this five-star shock. On the Parisian side, Mauricio Pochettino was accompanied by Marco Verratti. The Italian gave his thoughts on Kevin De Bruyne, a player who hurt them last Wednesday.

“Kevin De Bruyne is a fantastic and very strong player. We have already played against very great players. When you want to win the Champions League, you have to meet the best. But it’s not just De Bruyne at Manchester City, there are plenty of other good players. You have to play together, be eleven warriors on the field, be on each ball with the team. We will try to make the match difficult for Kevin De Bruyne ”. The Belgian has been warned!