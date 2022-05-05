Menu
LdC: Mohamed Salah threatens Real Madrid

Liverpool v Real Madrid. Here is the poster for this 2022 UEFA Champions League final. A dream for Mohamed Salah, who said on Tuesday evening that he wanted to face the Merengues at the Stade de France.

Last night, after the qualification of the Spaniards, the Egyptian has already started the match. “We have a score to settle”, posted on Twitter Mo Salah, who referred to the 2018 final where he came out injured after contact with Sergio Ramos. The Merengues have been warned!

