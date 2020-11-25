LdC, OM: the words of Alvaro Gonzalez after the defeat against FC Porto

In the history of the Champions League, but not for a nice record. Beaten by FC Porto on Wednesday (0-2, 4th day of the group stage), Olympique de Marseille, with this thirteenth defeat in a row in C1, set a sad record by becoming the first team to chain as many setback. In addition, the Marseille club has definitely given up on the final phase of the most prestigious of European competitions. Obviously disappointed, Alvaro Gonzalez is the match of his family at the microphone of RMC Sport.

“It’s difficult for us, we didn’t play well. We must accept superiority in the face. The penalty hurts us. We still have two Champions League games left, we have a chance to go to the Europa League and we will fight for that. Olympiacos is the only thing left to think about, for our self-esteem, for pride, and to end on a good note ”, said the Spanish central defender from the edge of the pitch. But before this decisive match against the Greek formation, OM will first have to think of FC Nantes (Saturday at 5 p.m., 12th day of Ligue 1).