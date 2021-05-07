LdC, PSG: Alessandro Florenzi very affected by the elimination

Despite a great run in the Champions League, by eliminating FC Barcelona in the eighth and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, PSG lost to Manchester City at the gates of the final. In an interview for the Gazzetta dello Sport, Alessandro Florenzi explained that he was very affected by the elimination last Tuesday.

“Personally, I experienced it very badly, like everyone else, because we wanted to achieve something important and give our supporters great emotions again. When we got together after the trip to Manchester it was like a funeral. For me this is a positive sign because it means that the whole group wanted to achieve the common goal. We tried with all our might. But there is also the adversary. That’s how it happened, but we immediately have to focus on the field because we want to win the championship and the Coupe de France. And of course, our ambitions are high for next year as well. ”