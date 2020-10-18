Home Sports football LdC, PSG: Danilo Pereira available for the match against MU
Sportsfootball

LdC, PSG: Danilo Pereira available for the match against MU

By kenyan

The return of the Champions League is approaching! This Tuesday, the first day of the group stage of C1 2020/21 will begin and Paris Saint-Germain will notably welcome Manchester United in a Parc des Princes behind closed doors. And a new puzzle is looming for Thomas Tuchel, several players being absent due to injuries or Covid-19.

But there is still good news. According to The Parisian, Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira, positive for the coronavirus with his selection, will be available for this European meeting. Returning to training on Sunday, the 29-year-old tested negative this time around. Good news for Parisians, who will have to pass new Covid tests on Monday.

