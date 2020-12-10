Home Sports football LdC, PSG - Istanbul BB: what the suspected 4th referee risks
Sportsfootball

LdC, PSG – Istanbul BB: what the suspected 4th referee risks

By kenyan

On the day of Wednesday, UEFA made a strong announcement by indicating to resume the meeting that same Wednesday evening in the early evening. The Parisians won without trembling 5-1 against a Turkish team which still seemed well marked by the incidents of the day before. The European body did not stop there and indicated that a disciplinary investigation had just been opened. The Romanian referees, and more particularly the 4th, will therefore have to prepare their defense. Especially since according to the texts of the European Confederation, the referees unsurprisingly come under the same disciplinary chamber as the players and simply risk the same penalties. In any case, that is what Article 14 of the Regulation states.

“Anyone (…) who attacks the dignity of a person or a group of persons for any reason whatsoever, in particular his skin color, race, religion, ethnic origin, sex or sexual orientation, will be liable to a suspension of at least ten matches or for a fixed period, or any other appropriate sanction ”. But that’s not all. According to the words of the team, the investigation will not stop with the 4th referee and other actors could be sanctioned. In short, the central referee who seemed overwhelmed by the events within a quarter of an hour of play also risks a sanction. It remains to be seen where this investigation will lead.

