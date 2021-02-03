LdC, PSG: Juan Bernat and Kays Ruiz-Atil not in the list

On February 16, Paris Saint-Germain will play their Champions League round of 16 first leg against FC Barcelona. But before the return of the most prestigious of continental competitions, each team had to submit to UEFA the list of players qualified for the end of the tournament. Lists published on the official website of the governing body.

And while the teams that recruited this winter have registered their reinforcements (Moussa Dembélé with Atlético for example), Paris has made no changes. Consequence: Juan Bernat, who is supposed to return to the pitch in the months to come after his knee injury, will not play the Champions League. Note, however, that the young Kays Ruiz-Atil, who has not been seen since December 5, is also absent from the list.