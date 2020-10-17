Home Sports football LdC, PSG: Leandro Paredes forfeit against Manchester United
Sportsfootball

LdC, PSG: Leandro Paredes forfeit against Manchester United

By kenyan

Released on injury Friday night against Nîmes Olympique in the 11th minute of play after injuring the back of the thigh, Leandro Paredes had a good chance of not being fit for the Parisians’ first match in the Champions League on Tuesday against Manchester United. And the formalization of the bad new approach …

According to The team, the Argentine midfielder is forfeited for the next deadline of the Parisians in C1. A hard blow for Thomas Tuchel who will once again, as too often, have to work without some of his executives, not spared from injuries lately.

