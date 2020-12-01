Home Sports football LdC, PSG: Marco Verratti fears Paul Pogba
Sportsfootball

LdC, PSG: Marco Verratti fears Paul Pogba

By kenyan

This Wednesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain will have a lot to do as they travel to England, to Old Trafford more precisely, to face Manchester United on behalf of the fifth day of the Champions League. Marco Verrati, present at the pre-match press conference, said he was a bit afraid of Paul Pogba.

It’s a team that has great speed, the players are very physical, run very fast. Rashford has shown a lot for years. It’s a very good team, I think. I adore Paul Pogba a lot, I hope he won’t start, because he has a great personality, he likes to play this type of match. The rest, with Rashford, Martial, Bruno Fernandes, they are very strong players », Declared the little Italian in front of the press.

Related news

Quique Setién lets loose on Barça

football kenyan -
Last weekend we learned from the Catalan media that Quique Setién (62) was suing Barça. Dismissed this summer, after the 8-2 disappointment against...
Read more

Man Utd: Solskjaer flies to the rescue of Edinson Cavani

football kenyan -
Edinson Cavani is Manchester United's man of the week. Author of a double and an assist against Southampton, the Uruguayan had worn his...
Read more

Inter: Antonio Conte warns Achraf Hakimi

football kenyan -
By snatching Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid against 40 million euros, Inter Milan has surely made a very good move. Except that the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Hatutoki n’go mkitaka mjinyonge! – Comedian Eric Omondi dares NMS boss...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi has dared Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss Mohammed Badi to demolish his newly opened studios now known as Eric Omondi’s Studios’...
Read more

300 kg man is removed from home by crane in France

World kenyan -
1.Dec.2020 - Doctors from SAMU (French Urgent Medical Assistance Service) use a crane to lift a man with morbid obesity...
Read more

Cost of alcohol to significantly increase in proposed law

News Tracy Aime -
Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets when buying alcohol if parliament passes the proposal to amend the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act. Danson...
Read more

Fortnite will make Galactus event this Tuesday and may have exclusive...

Tech news kenyan -
Galactus comes to Fortnite on this December 1st, Tuesday, in an event that takes place within the game at 18h, Brasília time. ...
Read more

Government refuses to cooperate with ICC over lawyer Gicheru’s conditional release

News Tracy Aime -
Lawyer Paul Gicheru had hoped that the International Criminal Court (ICC) would release him from detention. However, the government has dimmed his hope after...
Read more

More mystery! Photographer claims to have seen men removing Utah...

World kenyan -
The photographer and friends claim they were in the Utah desert when they saw men removing the monolith from the...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke