LdC, PSG: Marco Verratti fears Paul Pogba

This Wednesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain will have a lot to do as they travel to England, to Old Trafford more precisely, to face Manchester United on behalf of the fifth day of the Champions League. Marco Verrati, present at the pre-match press conference, said he was a bit afraid of Paul Pogba.

” It’s a team that has great speed, the players are very physical, run very fast. Rashford has shown a lot for years. It’s a very good team, I think. I adore Paul Pogba a lot, I hope he won’t start, because he has a great personality, he likes to play this type of match. The rest, with Rashford, Martial, Bruno Fernandes, they are very strong players », Declared the little Italian in front of the press.