LdC, PSG: Mauricio Pochettino explains Neymar’s package

Injured since February 16, Neymar had embarked on a race against time to hope to play the eighth-final second leg of the Champions League against FC Barcelona. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, if he has returned to training, the bad news fell this morning: he is forfeited, not sufficiently recovered from his injury. A blow for the player, but a logical choice for Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s not a decision, it’s a state of affairs of a player who cannot play. He is not in condition to compete. He made a great effort to come back quickly. But the goal is not just the Champions League. It’s a difficult time for him, but I hope he can come back as soon as possible ”, said the Argentine coach of PSG at a press conference.