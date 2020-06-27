LdC, PSG: Thomas Tuchel got it bad after the start

If the Ligue 1 season has ended for several weeks, PSG still has to play its two Cup finals and its quarter-final of the Champions League which will take place in Lisbon between 12 and 15 August. An end of competition which will be held on one match instead of two each round. The Paris club can hope to do something big but will have to do without Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Tanguy Kouassi. At the end of the contract on June 30, the first two did not wish to extend their lease until the end of the season when Tanguy Kouassi will join him at Bayern Munich to sign his first professional contract there. Parisian chances in C1 will be more limited. Thomas Tuchel is aware of this and announced it this Friday at a press conference

“We will have less luck, less quality. It is clear, now it is more difficult in this competition (Champions League). Clearly yes (it will be harder without them), we arrive in quarters and cup finals, we are able with the other seven teams to win the competition. It’s a one-game tournament, I’m sure we’re going to be very strong. But it is clear that we will miss the starters. We have to prepare the team for the two finals. We have a very strong team in mind. Under pressure on the ground, we had an extraordinary C1 with everyone, now it’s different and it’s going to be more difficult ”, he said. Thomas Tuchel still has a month and a half to forget these departures and prepare his players for the final stretch of this European season.