LdC, Real Madrid: Karim Benzema launches the clash against Liverpool

On May 28, Real Madrid has the opportunity to win its fourteenth Champions League against Liverpool. Already crowned champion of Spain, Casa Blanca, held in check by Betis on Friday evening, can thus close its 2021-2022 financial year in the most beautiful way.

Strongman of the Merengues, Karim Benzema, author of 44 goals and 15 assists in 45 matches in all competitions, is also well aware of this. At the start of the afternoon, the French international striker posted a message on Twitter, thanking the supporters and his club for the season before announcing the color for the end of the month: “thank you for this unforgettable season. We have the most beautiful night left. Hala Madrid!”

