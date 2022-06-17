Menu
LdC: Real Madrid players made fun of Mohamed Salah

On May 28, Real Madrid won again in the Champions League final against Liverpool (1-0), four years after their victory in kyiv. A success that allowed the Merengues to take revenge on ‘Mohamed Salah. After the Reds qualified for the final, the Egyptian announced on Twitter that Liverpool “had scores to settle” with Casa Blanca. Well, Rodrygo told the podcast Cortesin comments relayed by brandthat he and his partners have reserved preferential treatment for the Reds striker.

“I have to tell you a funny anecdote: at the end of the Champions League final, we made a guard of honor for the Liverpool players. Salah walked past us, dejected. Modric who was on the other side, greeted him and said: “ok, ok, next time, try again”.said the Brazilian who added that the Madrid players were motivated in every training to prepare their revenge, visibly annoyed by Salah’s tweet.

