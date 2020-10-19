LdC, Rennes: Julien Stéphan wants his players to let go

Tomorrow evening, Stade Rennais will play the first Champions League match in its history against Krasnodar. A great first for almost the entire Breton group. And while such an opportunity can paralyze some players, Julien Stéphan hopes that his troops will approach the meeting without any stress.

“I consider that we have fallen into a difficult pool with more experienced teams than us in the European Cup. Krasnodar deserves all respect. We are not diviners. I prefer that we stay focused on us, our way of playing. Let us approach this competition in a relaxed manner. I don’t want them to wait three matches to let go. I do not want my players to let go right away, they won that right ”, he said at a press conference.