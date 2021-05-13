HomeSportsfootballLdC: the final will be played in Porto
Sportsfootball

LdC: the final will be played in Porto

By kenyan

For the second year in a row, Portugal will be the host country for the Champions League final. Last year, Lisbon hosted the Final 8 and this time, Porto and its Estadio do Dragão will be the theater of the poster between Chelsea and Manchester City.

UEFA formalized the news via a press release. As a reminder, the organization of the event escapes for the second consecutive year in Istanbul because of sanitary conditions (Turkey was placed in the list of countries at risk by England). the two English clubs will each be granted 6000 places.

