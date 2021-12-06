HomeSportsfootballLdC: the medical point of PSG
LdC: the medical point of PSG

By kenyan

Tomorrow night, Paris Saint-Germain will face Club Bruges in the sixth and final day of the Champions League group stage.

The goal of Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be to finish on a good note, since they have nothing more to play. But for this match, the Ile-de-France coach will still have to do without the services of Sergio Ramos, forfeited since his match in Saint-Étienne.

PSG press release:

  • Presnel Kimpembe remained in care this morning following the shock received in the calf against Lens.

  • Colin Dagba trained individually this morning for calf discomfort.

  • Sergio Ramos continues his work of gradual reintegration with the group for the next 3 days.

  • Julian Draxler continues his work of individual recovery.

  • Neymar JR is continuing his rehabilitation in Ooredoo and will carry out new exams at the end of the week.

