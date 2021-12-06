LdC: the medical point of PSG

Tomorrow night, Paris Saint-Germain will face Club Bruges in the sixth and final day of the Champions League group stage.

The goal of Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be to finish on a good note, since they have nothing more to play. But for this match, the Ile-de-France coach will still have to do without the services of Sergio Ramos, forfeited since his match in Saint-Étienne.

PSG press release:

Presnel Kimpembe remained in care this morning following the shock received in the calf against Lens.

Colin Dagba trained individually this morning for calf discomfort.

Sergio Ramos continues his work of gradual reintegration with the group for the next 3 days.

Julian Draxler continues his work of individual recovery.

Neymar JR is continuing his rehabilitation in Ooredoo and will carry out new exams at the end of the week.