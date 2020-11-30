LdC: the optimistic PSG for Marquinhos and Keylor Navas

More than 24 hours after their disappointing draw against the Girondins de Bordeaux (2-2) at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain hope to recover Keylor Navas and Marquinhos against Manchester United on Wednesday. A crucial meeting for the future of Parisians in the Champions League. Packages against the Girondins, Keylor Navas (affected in a shock) and Marquinhos (thigh) remained uncertain for the shock against the Red Devils.

But according to information from the team, the training of this Sunday at the Ooredoo Center allowed to know more about the state of health of the two men. Thus, the Costa Rican goalkeeper and the Brazilian center-back are doing better, and optimism would reign internally over their participation in next Wednesday’s game. Layvin Kurzawa hit in the thigh is still uncertain.