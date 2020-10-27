Ldc: the PSG group against Basaksehir

Bounce back from the inaugural defeat against Manchester United (1-2). This will be the ambition of Paris St-Germain for this second day of the Champions League. The capital club will travel to Istanbul on Wednesday to face the Turkish champion, Basaksehir.

A meeting that will take place without many injured, namely Draxler, Verratti, Paredes or even Icardi and Bernat. This leaves room for young people like Pembélé, Ruiz-Atil or Fadiga, who are appearing in Thomas Tuchel’s group. Yet able to play, Jesé was removed from the group by the German coach.

The PSG group : Navas, Rico, Randriamamy – Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Diallo, Florenzi, Kurzawa, Dagba, Bakker, Pembélé – Herrera, Danilo, Gueye, Rafinha, Ruiz-Atil, Fadiga – Neymar, Mbappé, Di Maria, Kean, Sarabia