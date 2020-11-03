LdC: the Rennes group to challenge Chelsea

Tomorrow evening at 9 p.m., Stade Rennais FC will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the third day of the UEFA Champions League. After a draw against Krasnodar (1-1) then a defeat against Sevilla (1-0), Julien Stéphan’s men (1 point) hope to raise their heads against the Blues at the top of Group E with the Andalusians.

For this trip to London, the Breton club coach has called a group of 23 players. Injured, Eduardo Camavinga, who trained this morning, is still out. Back in training, Mbaye Niang is not on the trip either. On the other hand, Stéphan can count on Nzonzi, who was suspended last week in Seville.

The Stade Rennais group:

Bonet, Gomis, Salin, Aguerd, Assignon, Dalbert, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Omari, Traoré, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Grenier, Léa Siliki, Nzonzi, Ugochukwu, Del Castillo, Doku, Gboho, Guirassy, ​​Hunou, Rutter, Terrier.