Home Sports football LdC: the Rennes group to challenge Chelsea
Sportsfootball

LdC: the Rennes group to challenge Chelsea

By kenyan

Tomorrow evening at 9 p.m., Stade Rennais FC will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the third day of the UEFA Champions League. After a draw against Krasnodar (1-1) then a defeat against Sevilla (1-0), Julien Stéphan’s men (1 point) hope to raise their heads against the Blues at the top of Group E with the Andalusians.

For this trip to London, the Breton club coach has called a group of 23 players. Injured, Eduardo Camavinga, who trained this morning, is still out. Back in training, Mbaye Niang is not on the trip either. On the other hand, Stéphan can count on Nzonzi, who was suspended last week in Seville.

The Stade Rennais group:

Bonet, Gomis, Salin, Aguerd, Assignon, Dalbert, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Omari, Traoré, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Grenier, Léa Siliki, Nzonzi, Ugochukwu, Del Castillo, Doku, Gboho, Guirassy, ​​Hunou, Rutter, Terrier.

Related news

football

AC Milan to take advantage of tax break to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic

kenyan -
After negotiating at length for his extension this summer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a great start to the season. Author of 7 achievements...
Read more
football

Salzburg sporting director gives hint on Erling Haaland’s future

kenyan -
It didn't take long for Erling Haaland to show himself in the eyes of Europe. Author in particular of an incredible 2019/2020 Champions...
Read more
football

Joan Laporta’s first ideas to straighten out FC Barcelona

kenyan -
While Barça's presidential elections should take place during the holiday season, Joan Laporta already has some ideas ... The great return ? Following...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Juliani gives Jubilee party 3-day ultimatum

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated gospel musician Julius Owino Ooko served the ruling Jubilee Party with a demand letter on Monday the 2nd of November 2020 regarding his...
Read more

Shooting in Vienna leaves multiple wounded and police conduct mega-operation

World kenyan -
Vienna police officers head to the scene of the shooting Image: Reproduction / Twitter Police in...
Read more

Acne Nodules

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat are acne nodules?Nodular acne is a type of pimple under the surface of the skin that feels hard and sore. Unlike regular...
Read more

Whiteheads (Whiteheads)

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat are whiteheads (whiteheads)?Whiteheads (whiteheads) aka closed blackheads is one type of mild acne. Blackheads are formed from pores that are blocked by...
Read more

Why a second lockdown is bad for the country

Health Laiza Maketso -
Health and economic specialists have warned against another lockdown because it would devastate the country's financial stability. Instead, they urge people to practise simple precautions...
Read more

HELB to pay lawyer 10 million for wrong listing in CRB

News Connie Mukenyi -
A Nairobi court has ordered the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to pay lawyer Eunice Ng'ang'a for wrongfully listing her in the Credit Reference...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke