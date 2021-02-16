LdC: the stat of madness of Lionel Messi

Author of the opening scoring of FC Barcelona against Paris SG this Tuesday evening (round of 16 first leg of the Champions League), Lionel Messi equaled the record of Raul, the former glory of Real Madrid.

La Pulga, which now has 119 achievements in C1, has indeed scored for the 17th consecutive year (2005-2021).

17 – Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 scored for the 17th consecutive year in the Champions League (2005-2021), tying Raúl 🇪🇸’s record (1995-2011). Genius. pic.twitter.com/luC6yqwLu0 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 16, 2021