Home Sports football LdC: the stat of madness of Lionel Messi
Sportsfootball

LdC: the stat of madness of Lionel Messi

By kenyan

Author of the opening scoring of FC Barcelona against Paris SG this Tuesday evening (round of 16 first leg of the Champions League), Lionel Messi equaled the record of Raul, the former glory of Real Madrid.

La Pulga, which now has 119 achievements in C1, has indeed scored for the 17th consecutive year (2005-2021).

