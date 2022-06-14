LdN: Germany crushes Italy but misses the Final Four

Germany ends its month of June well. In difficulty with three draws conceded in as many games since the start of this League of Nations, the Mannschaft finally won at the end of this fourth day, against an Italy in great difficulty. Hansi Flick chose to rotate his squad, aligning Gündoğan, Hofmann, Sané and Werner around Muller. On the Italian side, there was a Gnonto-Raspadori-Politano attack. And quickly, the Germans made the difference thanks to a nice collective movement, where Raum could slip to Kimmich, who opened the scoring (1-0, 10th). Completely dominated, the Squadra Azzura managed to hold on… until a penalty stupidly conceded by Bastoni and transformed by Gündoğan (2-0, 45th).

In the second half, nothing worked out. Following a big breakthrough from Raum on the left side, Spinazzola cleared directly on Müller at the entrance to the area (3-0, 51st). Without a solution and down on the pitch, the Italians could only suffer and conceded a fourth goal. On a marvelous pass from Muller, Gnabry intelligently put back on Werner (4-0, 68th) … before the Chelsea striker took advantage of a catastrophic recovery from Donnarumma to offer himself a double (5-0, 69th ). Italy could only save the honor thanks to the first goal of Gnonto (5-1, 78th), then Bastoni (5-2, 90th + 4). A very heavy victory for Germany, which finished second in its group and therefore did not reach the Final Four because of the spectacular Hungarian victory against England (2-0). Italy, third in the group, avoids the worst.