Home Sports News football League 1: Luis Campos wants to leave Lille
Sports Newsfootball

League 1: Luis Campos wants to leave Lille

By kenyan

RMC SPORT INFO. LOSC sports advisor Luis Campos asked Gérard Lopez to release him from his contract

Failing to be able to offer the game, the Ligue 1 is very agitated behind the scenes for a few days. After Zubizarreta’s departure to OM, where uncertainty over villas-Boas’s future still looms, it is Luus Campos who could leave LOSC. The 55-year-old Portuguese told his president, Gerard Lopez, on Sunday that he wanted to be released from his contract.

Arriving in Lille in 2017, the sports advisor would be displeased not to have been consulted and/or heard during the latest events related to the club (stoppage of the championship, contacts between Christophe Galtier and OM, positioning in the transfer market …). This is reminiscent of the divorce between Campos and Vadim Vasilyev in Monaco in 2016.

After a complicated first season (17th in 2017-18), the LOSC version Campos finished 2nd and 4th in Ligue 1, and achieved, during this period, three of the four biggest sales in its history (Pépé, Leo, Thiago Mendes). On the arrivals side, there were record and notable investments on Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Thiago Maia or Victor Osimhen.

He will not go to OM… with Eyraud

Despite the rumours that he has been sending him to Olympique de Marseille in recent days, should HE leave LOSC, he should not join the Velodrome, or rather, Jacques-Henri Eyraud. Relations between the two men have been rather tense for the past four years.

In October 2016, when negotiations between the former coach of Gil Vicente and JHE had not been successful and Campos had preferred to join the Dogues, the OM president had commented at a press conference: “I am not here to talk about the positions of the candidates for the position of sporting director at Olympique de Marseille. On the other hand I can tell you what qualities are necessary to convince us and join the company OM. There is independence from spheres of influence or power specific to the world of football, there is team spirit, that is, putting the spirit of the group before its personal interests, and there is also the interest of the company which must be, at all times, more important than self-interest. If we combine these three qualities then we can consider joining Olympique de Marseille. And in any case, it is clear that for us nothing and no one will be able to feel superior to the OM institution.” A tackle aimed at the native of Esposende who has obviously left traces… It remains to be seen whether Gérard Lopez will be able to convince his advisor to stay.

Previous articleItaly: Del Piero reassures after hospitalization
Next articleOM: Olmeta pushes a rant and proposes to get involved

RELATED ARTICLES

football

OM: Olmeta pushes a rant and proposes to get involved

kenyan -
Pascal Olmeta spoke on Sunday about the instability at OM following the departure of Andoni Zubizarreta. Tired of the situation, the former Marseille goalkeeper...
Read more
football

Italy: Del Piero reassures after hospitalization

kenyan -
Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero was hospitalized in Los Angeles. He was reassuring in saying that he suffered from kidney stones. Former Juventus...
Read more
football

Serie A: Parma has two positive tests, 48 hours from the return of training

kenyan -
Two Parma players tested positive for Covid-19, two days before the resumption of group training for all Serie A clubs. The Covid-19 is still...
Read more
15,641FansLike
3,452FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Uganda Government asks Ugandans to contribute 10,000 to fight COVID-19

News Chuoyo Protus -
The government of Uganda has written to private sector CEOs to request employees to contribute to COVID-19 funds. In a letter from the Office of...
Read more

Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Kenya as testing increases

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya has hit a crucial point as it recorded a second day with over 40 COVID-19 cases. For the first time since the first...
Read more

Item prices yet to reduce after VAT reduction

News Tracy Nabwile -
More than a month ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a direction that Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services be reduced to 14...
Read more

Man mistaken for Kabuga heaves a sigh of relief

News Laiza Maketso -
As newsrooms broadcasted the arrest of Felicien Kabuga, one man from Isiolo town had many reasons to celebrate. In 2012, Daniel Muthee's life changed for...
Read more

Gideon Moi starts plan to shut Ruto out of Rift valley

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Barely a week ago, Kanu party signed a post-poll deal with Jubilee party.  Kanu has started preparations to benefit from its coalition with the...
Read more

Man seals wife’s genitals with superglue

News Tracy Nabwile -
Residents of Tharaka Nithi are still in shock after a man sealed his wife's genitals with super glue. Police officers started a search for...
Read more

IEBC apologizes for irregularities on new 2017 election report

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has apologized to the public after uploading misleading 2017 election results. On the 16th of May 2020,...
Read more

Uhuru wants to impeach Ruto – Moses Kuria

News Connie Mukenyi -
Moses Kuria, Gatundu South Member of Parliament, in a new turn of events, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of plotting to impeach his deputy...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke