League 1: Luis Campos wants to leave Lille

RMC SPORT INFO. LOSC sports advisor Luis Campos asked Gérard Lopez to release him from his contract

Failing to be able to offer the game, the Ligue 1 is very agitated behind the scenes for a few days. After Zubizarreta’s departure to OM, where uncertainty over villas-Boas’s future still looms, it is Luus Campos who could leave LOSC. The 55-year-old Portuguese told his president, Gerard Lopez, on Sunday that he wanted to be released from his contract.

Arriving in Lille in 2017, the sports advisor would be displeased not to have been consulted and/or heard during the latest events related to the club (stoppage of the championship, contacts between Christophe Galtier and OM, positioning in the transfer market …). This is reminiscent of the divorce between Campos and Vadim Vasilyev in Monaco in 2016.

After a complicated first season (17th in 2017-18), the LOSC version Campos finished 2nd and 4th in Ligue 1, and achieved, during this period, three of the four biggest sales in its history (Pépé, Leo, Thiago Mendes). On the arrivals side, there were record and notable investments on Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Thiago Maia or Victor Osimhen.

He will not go to OM… with Eyraud

Despite the rumours that he has been sending him to Olympique de Marseille in recent days, should HE leave LOSC, he should not join the Velodrome, or rather, Jacques-Henri Eyraud. Relations between the two men have been rather tense for the past four years.

In October 2016, when negotiations between the former coach of Gil Vicente and JHE had not been successful and Campos had preferred to join the Dogues, the OM president had commented at a press conference: “I am not here to talk about the positions of the candidates for the position of sporting director at Olympique de Marseille. On the other hand I can tell you what qualities are necessary to convince us and join the company OM. There is independence from spheres of influence or power specific to the world of football, there is team spirit, that is, putting the spirit of the group before its personal interests, and there is also the interest of the company which must be, at all times, more important than self-interest. If we combine these three qualities then we can consider joining Olympique de Marseille. And in any case, it is clear that for us nothing and no one will be able to feel superior to the OM institution.” A tackle aimed at the native of Esposende who has obviously left traces… It remains to be seen whether Gérard Lopez will be able to convince his advisor to stay.