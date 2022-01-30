Leeds: big offer from West Ham for Kalvin Phillips

According to The Sun, West Ham have made a big transfer offer of around 60 million euros for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Hammers would like to recruit the 26-year-old Englishman to be able to align him in midfield alongside his selection partner Declan Rice. David Moyes and his men who are currently 5th in the Premier League, have received funding to be able to strengthen this winter and try to finish in the top 4 at the end of the season.

Under contract with Leeds United, until June 2024, the English midfielder would be a recruit of choice to try to achieve this objective. Trained at Leeds, Phillips rose with the club in 2020 and was launched into the Premier League by Marcelo Bielsa last season. He has played 226 games for the Peacocks since the start of his career.