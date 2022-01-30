Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Leeds: big offer from West Ham for Kalvin Phillips

Date:

According to The Sun, West Ham have made a big transfer offer of around 60 million euros for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Hammers would like to recruit the 26-year-old Englishman to be able to align him in midfield alongside his selection partner Declan Rice. David Moyes and his men who are currently 5th in the Premier League, have received funding to be able to strengthen this winter and try to finish in the top 4 at the end of the season.

Under contract with Leeds United, until June 2024, the English midfielder would be a recruit of choice to try to achieve this objective. Trained at Leeds, Phillips rose with the club in 2020 and was launched into the Premier League by Marcelo Bielsa last season. He has played 226 games for the Peacocks since the start of his career.

Previous articleHow to block a person on facebook

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Leeds: big offer from West Ham for Kalvin Phillips

kenyan -
According to The Sun, West Ham have made...

How to block a person on facebook

kenyan -
We are not always surrounded by friends on...

OL are optimistic for Tanguy Ndombélé

kenyan -
As we revealed to you a few hours...

Adil Rami responds to Rudi Garcia

kenyan -
In an interview with L'Equipe, Adil Rami responded...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Leeds: big offer from West Ham for Kalvin Phillips

football 0
According to The Sun, West Ham have made...

How to block a person on facebook

Tech news 0
We are not always surrounded by friends on...

OL are optimistic for Tanguy Ndombélé

football 0
As we revealed to you a few hours...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.