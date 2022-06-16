Leeds: Kalvin Phillips has finally chosen his future club

Coveted by several English leaders, the Three Lions midfielder has finally made his choice.

Kalvin Phillips is going to be one of the big names in the transfer window in England this summer, and another fantastic transfer between English clubs is likely to happen during this summer market. The British international is coveted by the biggest clubs in the Kingdom, such as Chelsea and the two Manchester teams in particular. But like most Premier League clubs, Leeds have no need to sell.

On the other hand, the main concerned does indeed want to pack his bags and join a more upscale club. The 26-year-old English international midfielder will thus force his departure if necessary. Football Insider thus indicates that he has already made it known to his management, and that Manchester City is his destination of choice. The media indicates that a priori, Leeds will not force to retain him, but that an amount of around 60 million euros is required.

Leeds shouldn’t be too much of a problem

On his side, The Athletic also goes in this direction. The media indicates that an offer from Manchester City is approaching, for an amount slightly lower than that indicated Football Insider, since a sum between 50 and 55 million euros is mentioned. Leeds thought they could keep one who is one of their best elements by offering him a new contract, but are slowly starting to get used to the idea of ​​leaving.

Earlier in the season, when clubs inquired, the player had not put pressure to leave. But it was teams like Aston Villa and West Ham. Manchester City would be much more difficult for the player to refuse, and the Citizens clearly have the means to afford him, while Pep Guardiola is a particular fan of the player. The Athletic adds that on the side of Leeds, we prefer that he join the Etihad rather than Old Trafford, the Red Devils being a historical rival of the club. Another nice gift in sight for the Catalan coach…